Police directive on 31st Night prophecies in order - GPCC

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has supported the directive by the Police Administration to religious leaders to desist from communicating prophetic messages that could harm others and disturb public peace.



The Ghana Police Service, in a statement asked religious leaders to be measured in their prophetic utterances that may injure the rights of others and public interest as the year draws to a close.



The statement, signed by Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, said it is a crime for people to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour, or a report, which is likely to disturb public peace without evidence.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, General Secretary of GPCC, Rev. Emmanuel Barrigah, said the call by the Police Administration is in the right direction.



He said he could not fathom why end-of-year prophecies mostly center on negative issues and not positive ones that would propel national unity and prosperity.



Rev. Barrigah said people must stop those doomsday and death prophecies. He urged the Christian community to be careful and measured in their celebration of the New Year, bearing in mind the presence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.