Police did not circulate 'unrelated picture' of Sekondi Takoradi MCE

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service says it has no hand in the circulation of an “unrelated picture” of Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.



They said the picture of the MCE “was not taken by the Police, was not taken at any Police station and, certainly, could not have been put in circulation by the Police.”



A statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency said the attention of the Ghana Police Service had been drawn to a library photograph circulating in the Ghanaian media in, which a person depicted as the suspended MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Assembly was seen bare-chested, sitting around a collection of items.



It noted that the photograph in question, which was featured prominently on the front page of the Chronicle newspaper of Friday, February 4, 2022, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Police.



The statement said the policy adopted recently by the Police Administration was not to publish the images of suspects under investigation in their custody.



It condemned the practice of people taking unrelated pictures of events and using them to create misleading impressions.



The statement said such sensational acts, which sought to cast a slur on the dignity of the person involved and bring the name of the Ghana Police Service into disrepute should not be encouraged.



It said the Police Professional Standard Bureau had been tasked to ensure that in line with international best practice, due process was followed in the investigation and prosecution of the case just as was expected in all other cases.