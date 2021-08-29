Police deploy special team to control longstanding and nervy Kasoa traffic

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After several complaints and pleas from Ghanaians residing along the Kasoa-Buduburam-Winneba stretch, the Police have indicated plans to come to the rescue.



Many road users who ply that stretch have over a long period of time complained about the devastating congestion and immovable traffic situation along that path especially on weekends.



But in a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs of the Service, ACP Kwesi Fori and sighted by GhanaWeb, an apology was rendered to Ghanaians who use the stretch.



“We apologise for the inconvenience suffered by users of that route, especially during yesterday and we hereby announce that a special team has been constituted and deployed to monitor and regulate the free flow of traffic in that area,” portions of the statement read.



The police also cautioned drivers to judiciously observe all road traffic regulations as any infractions by drivers will lead to their arrest and prosecution.



