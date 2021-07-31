Police declare war on criminals operating in Ashanti Region

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has re-affirmed its decision to hound criminals operating in the region for the safety of residents.



According to the outfit, the surge in robberies in the area have necessitated such a decision.



“We have identified some key hideouts used as a haven for these criminals and will pursue them. Operation Keep Ashanti Safe had been necessitated by the incidence of robberies in the region, especially within the Greater Kumasi area." Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) said



ASP Ahianyo, briefing the media in Kumasi, after a swoop at Aboabo Number Two, which led to the arrest of more than 30 suspected criminals, appealed to the public not to shield those deviants.



He said items retrieved from the suspects included a foreign pistol and a number of cartridges, machetes, scissors, hand pliers, mobile phones, and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and other offensive weapons.



The suspects are being screened and those found culpable would soon be arraigned before court, the Police PRO said.



ASP Ahianyo said special operations would be carried out in suburbs such as Suame-Kotoko, Krofrom-Colombia, Tinker-Line, and other notorious areas.



He said these vicinities had virtually become a ‘no-go-area’ for innocent residents, stressing that these criminals would be hunted persistently until they had no room to operate.



The attack on mobile money vendors, snatching of mobile phones, breaking into stores and shops, and other nefarious activities by some groups of gangsters are on the rise in the region.