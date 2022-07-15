Police declare four Assembly members in Bosome Freho wanted

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has declared four Assembly members of the Bosome Freho District wanted in connection with a July 13, 2022 rioting at Asiwa.



The four wanted Assembly members are allegedly involved in a riot that resulted in the destruction of some properties in the Bosome Freho District Assembly.



The riots resulted from an Assembly meeting to pass a ‘no confidence vote’ against the Bosome Freho District Chief Executive (DCE) Yaw Danso. The meeting on Wednesday, July 13 turned chaotic.



Some heavily built men who are allegedly supporters of the DCE, Yaw Danso reportedly stormed the ongoing meeting at the Assembly’s Conference Hall to communicate a court order to halt the process.



A viral video sighted captured some unknown persons throwing plastic chairs and smashing the glass windows.



The Assembly members are sharply divided over the current fate of Yaw Danso after he was accused of not pushing for development in the district.



A press release signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, has advised the said wanted Assembly members to report with immediate effect to the regional police headquarters.



The four Assembly members who have been declared wanted are:



Mr. Amoako Mensah of Tebeso Electoral area



Mr. Clemnt Osei of Freso/Korchrikrom electotal area



Mr. Lot Adu Asare of Yapesah/Kokoben electoral area



Mr. Maxwell Boachie Degraft of Dunkura Electora area