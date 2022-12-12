Police declare GHC10,000 bounty on NDC hoodlums who caused chaos at Cape Coast Congress

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced a GHC10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of some 16 persons who engaged in violent acts during the Youth and Women’s Conference held by the National Democratic Congress.



The NDC on Saturday, December 10, 2022, held elections for leadership positions in its youth and women’s wing in the Central Regional Capital of Cape Coast.



The suspects belonging to rival factions of the party are said to have engaged in a violent clash which caused injury to three persons and destruction to property.



“After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted.



“A Ghc10,000.00 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects,” the police in a statement dated Sunday, December 11, 2022.



Attached to the police statement are the images of the 16 suspects acquired through footages captured by the police team on the event grounds.





Read the full statement by the police with the images of the suspects below:







Watch a video of the clash that took place at the venue:







GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video







GA/WA