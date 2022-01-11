Police convicts 215 drivers over traffic offences

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eastern region MMTD releases report on 2021



GH¢153,040 made from fines in 2021



Four drivers arrested for overloading in Eastern region



For some 215 drivers in the Eastern region, offences such as drunk driving, overloading, overspeeding, driving without a helmet, driving with fake licenses and documents, driving without a license, among others, took them to court in the year 2021.



This, according to a report by dailguidenetwork.com, resulted in five of those drivers getting jailed, while others were fined by the court to the tune of GH¢153,040.



The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Eastern Region which affected the arrested over these traffic offences stated that some seven other drivers were discharged, with the total number of cases sent to court in the year being 284.



“Statistics available from the police MTTD indicates that 60 drivers in the Eastern Region are currently under investigation and 52 others are awaiting trials.



“Total motor traffic cases reported in 2021 were 345 of which 46 of them were drivers who were driving with expired documents, 40 were driving without a license and twelve were arrested for over speeding,” the Daily Guide report said.



Also, the MTTD Report showed that some four drivers were arrested for overloading, two of them were arrested drunk-driving, with six caught using worn-out tyres.