Police constable stabbed at Damongo

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Police Constable (name withheld) has been found dead in her residence at Damongo in the Savannah Region.



A statement from the Police revealed that the said victim was stabbed with a knife multiple times after being found in a pool of blood on August 2, 2021, at her residence.



The Police also indicated that the boyfriend of the Police Constable is suspected to be the cause of her death.



Meanwhile, the body of the Constable has been deposited at the West Gonja Hospital for autopsy whiles the Police are on a manhunt for the suspect who is believed to be on the run.



"The Police Administration has also started processes to inform the family of the deceased and assures that it will update the public on the matter," the statement read.



