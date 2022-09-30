Police confirm identity of second victim in Mankessim murder case

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police says it has established the identity of a second victim in the Mankessim murder case.



According to a statement by the Police, suspects Michael Darko and Christopher Ekow Clarke, who were arrested for killing a 25-year-old aspiring nurse, have confessed to killing another victim.



“Police ongoing investigation into the Mankesim murder case has established that the two suspects, Michael Darko alias Nana 1 and Christopher Ekow Clarke, have murdered one other person bringing to two the number of people confirmed to have been gruesomely murdered by the suspects,” the Police said.





According to the statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the second victim was Gloria Yeboah, who was lured by her killers, posing as travel agents.





“The second murdered victim, Gloria Yeboah, a petty trader from Obokrom in Kumasi, was reported missing in June 2022 when she left home in her quest to travel abroad,” the statement said.



“The suspects lured the deceased to Accra on June 17, 2022, and took her to Mankessim under the pretext of preparing her to travel to Holland. However, she was later killed by them.





“The body of the deceased has been found, and Police have been able to locate her family who have identified her as Gloria Yeboah. Police are providing the necessary support to the family in these difficult times,” the statement added.



According to the Police, leads on a possible third victim are being followed.





“The Police are also following a lead on a possible third victim who might have been murdered by the suspects.





“Investigations so far point to the fact that the suspects are involved in ritual murders. They lure their victims, sometimes under the pretext of helping them to travel abroad and then kill them,” the Police said.



According to reports, Michael Darko is a self-styled pastor, while Christopher Ekow Clark is said to be a local chief.







The two were arrested after Georgina Asor Botchwey, who had gone for an admission interview at the Ankarful Nursing Training School, had gone missing for weeks.



Her body was later exhumed from the house of Ekow Clark, who is said to have murdered her together with the help of Michael Darko.



Michael Darko, according to reports, was the fiancé of Georgina’s sister and had requested to meet her in Mankessim after her interview.



GA/SEA