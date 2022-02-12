Police confirm arrest of #FixTheCountry convener over coup post, set for court on Feb. 14

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

I will do coup myself if e-levy is passed, Barker-Vormawor warns



#FixTheCountry Movement convener arrested at KIA



#FixTheCountry Movement demand immediate release of their convener



The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, adding that he will be arraigned before the court on Monday, February 14, 2022.



In a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, the police said the activist was arrested based on a social media post he made stating that he will stage a coup himself if the controversial E-Levy is passed.



According to the police, the pronouncement by Mr. Barker-Vormawor has intentions of overthrowing the Constitution of the Republic thus warranting his arrest.



“Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-levy Bill is passed by Parliament.



"The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana. He will be arraigned before court on Monday February, 14, 2022,” parts of the statement read.



The statement further urged citizens to desist from making pronouncements that tend to disturb public peace.



“We continue to call on the good people of Ghana to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country as any such acts contravene the laws of the country,” the statement concluded.



Pressure group, #FixTheCountry Movement sounded alarm bells over the disappearance of their convener on Friday, February 11, 2022.



According to the group, the incident happened when Mr. Barker-Vormawor arrived in the country at 4pm GMT on the said day.



The group said in a social media post that it had not heard or seen him since his arrival and demanded his immediate release.



“One of #FixTheCountry Convenors @barkervogues arrived in Ghana today at 4pm GMT and has been abducted by the state security apparatus. We have since not seen or heard from him. We demand that he is RELEASED immediately,” the group posted on its Twitter handle.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor had said he will stage a coup himself if the E-levy is passed by Parliament.



He described the army as useless, whilst commenting on the viral photos and videos of an E-Levy cake presented to the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, during his 65th birthday.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the activist wrote:



“If this E-Levy passes after this Cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”.