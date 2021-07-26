Police commended for retrieving stolen motorbike within hours with GPS tracker

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

A few hours after being stolen at Madina on Monday dawn, the motorbike was located almost 20 kilometres away in Agbogbloshie in Accra central.



The police had been notified of the stolen motorbike and told a GPS tracking device was fixed on it.



This led the law-enforcement agents to track the stolen vehicle only to find it in the middle of one of the biggest slums in Accra.



Speaking on New Day on Monday, July 26, security analyst Adib Saani, who is also the Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peacebuilding, said a client of his reported about the incident at 4:00 am.



“Guess what, when we tracked it, from Madina, the bike was moved all the way to deep inside Agbogbloshie. So we ended up at the Old Fadama Police Station and an officer, Mr Osae, led a team to retrieve the motorbike.



“The police did a marvellous work. They were so good at what they did and thankfully we were able to retrieve the bike.



“I just want to use this opportunity to commend the Ghana Police Service for a very good work done.”



This will certainly come as a boost to the Service given the recent public backlash it has received as a result of the seeming breakdown of law and order in the country.



A new Inspector General of Police (IGP) was also appointed just last week by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.