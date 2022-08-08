Police commence investigations into alleged attack on Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

The Ghana Police Service has stated that it has launched investigations into the alleged assassin attack on the host of Angel FM Morning Show, Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii.



According to a communique by the law enforcement agency on the matter, investigations kick-started immediately after the notice of the attack came to their attention.



“The Police are investigating alleged attacks by some unknown persons on Stephen Kofi Adomah, a staff of Angel Broadcasting Network on August 6, 2022, at Old Ashongman Village in Accra.



“Investigation into the alleged incident commenced immediately the matter came to the attention of the Police,” the statement said.



Background



GhanaWeb had reported earlier that Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, the host of Angel FM's morning show, was allegedly attacked by some unknown men on Saturday, August 6, 2022.



Sources say that the broadcaster was returning from DAMAX Estate, Kuntunse, a suburb of Accra when he was crossed by these alleged assassins who were riding a motorbike and attacked him around Old Ashongman.



The unknown men used a sharp object to injure the journalist and later tried to set him ablaze.



“Kofi Adomah visited his House at DAMAX estate at Kuntunse, on his way back he was attacked around old Ashongman. He was crossed by the guys on Motorcycle.



“They targeted his face with sharp objects but he used his hands and shoulders to avoid many wounds on his face.







“They poured inflammable substance believed to be petrol and tried setting him on fire,” the source narrated to GhanaWeb.



Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii has since been on admission at the Legon Hospital.



