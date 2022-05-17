Police clash with youth in Nkoranza, two allegedly shot dead

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Some agitated youth of Nkoranza have reportedly clashed with the police.



This comes after the youth poured out onto the streets in protest of the killing of one of their residents, Albert Donkor, in what the police have since defended as a killing of a suspected member of a robbery gang.



Videos and photos shared online show some of the youth who had been injured in the clash.



Meanwhile the Nkoranza South MP, Emmanuel Agyekum has been giving an account of how a 28-year-old trader died while in Police custody.



Albert Akwasi Donkor, who is a footballer and digital television installer, was reportedly picked up by armed officers at 2:00 am on April 24, 2022, in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.



Recounting the incident on JoyNews, the MP alleged that Albert was killed four hours after he was picked up by the armed Police officers.



“In fact, Albert was killed within three to four hours after he was picked up. I am telling you the truth, that within four hours from 2:00 am to about 5:00 am they had finished him and they took him to the mortuary in Techiman Holy Family and they refused to take the body because they needed a family member to sign for the body. I have all these accounts if they want to deny, they should come and deny.



“So the young man was picked from his house, he was taken to the Police station, his statement was taken, if only it has not been doctored now or they have not changed it, they took him somewhere and the boy was finished,” he narrated.



Agitated Nkoranza youth clash with Police over death of Albert Donkor while in police custody.#3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/oZaSku9el2 — #TV3@25 (@tv3_ghana) May 17, 2022