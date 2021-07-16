Police clash with youth at Ahafo, leaving 5 with gunshot wounds

Regional News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The police have clashed with some youth at Newmont Ghana's premises at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District



• The group were protesting the arrest of some of its members



• Five of them eventually sustained gunshot wounds



A clash between the police and a group of suspected illegal miners who stormed a mining concession belonging to Newmont, has led to five of them sustaining gunshot wounds.



The group are reported to have been protesting the arrest of some of their colleagues who, citinewsroom.com says, had been accused of undertaking illegal mining activities at the concession.



The incident took place at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, after clashing with police, the report added.



ASP Isaac Kwame Loh, who is the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ahafo Police Command, explained that the protesting youth stormed Newmont’s premises and opened fire on the security officers who were at post there.



He added that attempts upon attempts to halt the youth from the “firing of their weapons” were unsuccessful, pushing for the police to launch a reprisal attack.



This, he explained, led to the injuries that the five persons suffered.



“They had weapons like cutlasses and some action guns and broke into the camp amidst firing of weapons. The police had cautioned, but they did not listen. They ignored the caution of the police and started firing into the camp, so police returned fire to demobilize the mob and as a result, five men got injured,” he explained.



However, ASP Kwame Loh said that they were yet to make any arrests.



Also, Newmont’s Agbeko Azumah, the Director of Communications and External Relations, disclosed that “no employee of Newmont had been injured.”



