Police clash with demonstrators in Madina over poor roads

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents in Madina have clashed with armed Police personnel over the blockade of some roads in the area.



The residents staged a demonstration Monday morning, October 25, 2021, claiming that the roads in the area were deplorable.



The demonstration dubbed ‘Fix Our Roads’ is allegedly being championed by the Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu.



The demonstrators have blocked some roads in the area and burned firewood in demanding better roads.



Police were deployed in the area but the aggrieved demonstrators are not allowing them to resolve the matter.



An eyewitness speaking on 'Frontline' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm disclosed that the Police removed the blockage several times but the demonstrators replaced them.



He indicated that tension was mounting as the demonstrators are bent on blocking the roads in the area.