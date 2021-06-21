Police charge boys in viral gun-toting video

General News of

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police have charged some three boys whose gun-wielding video went viral on social media, 3news has reported.



These boys were arrested by the police in Obuasi on Thursday, June 17.



The police then made a quick arrangement and moved them to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for interrogation.



They have, however, been charged with causing fear and panic.



A court in Kumasi is expected to hear their case on Tuesday, June 22 as they seek bail.



Brother of Obour, Reverend Alfred Dakorah, whose pump-action gun was brandished in the video, has been granted a police enquiry bail. The police have been seized by the police.



The gun-toting boys’ video started circulating on social media as the perpetrators of the deadly attack on a bullion van in Jamestown on Monday, June 14. The boys have dismissed accusations of being involved.