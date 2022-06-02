Police can't protect us - Member of #FixTheCountry movement

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement has said the group cannot trust the Ghana Police Service to oversee their demonstration on June 4, hence their request to use arms and private security.



Speaking on Top Story on Joy FM, on June 1, he explained, “we believe so much that we couldn’t trust a Ghana Police that can go into a demonstration and shoot to kill people, a Police that could go into an election and kill nine people, because somebody is elected and we certainly could not trust that the Police that sought to kill people at Ejura to be the Ghana Police to protect us.”



He indicated that, some unarmed demonstrators have been shot and killed by the Police, something the #FixTheCountry protestors cannot comprehend and since then the police hierarchy has done nothing about it.



He noted further that their moves was to avert a repeat of the incidents at Ejura, Ayawaso, and Nkoranza among others.



“In any case, we said that we want to do the demonstration for three days, and the Ghana Police said that they can only protect us for one day.



“The rest of the days what do you expect us to do, be there and get attacked by miscreants? No. obviously we need to seek our own protection,” Afrifa stressed.



Background



#FixTheCountry served a notice to the Police on their decision to embark on a demonstration against the Agyapa deal, cessation of the Achimota Forest Reserve and to press home the need to protect the sanctity of the country’s security.



In their notice, they requested to be allowed to contract private security personnel to protect the demonstrators.



Among other things, they also notified the Police that the demonstrators and the contracted private security personnel will be armed with weapons.



Also, they stated that the armed demonstrators will picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana Police Headquarters.

At GBC, they will demand to speak directly to the nation on GTV and lay out their grievances.



But the Police in a statement noted that they are unable to provide security for a demonstration which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety.



According to the Police, they have reached out to the organisers to reconsider their proposal and work with the Police towards the organisation of a lawful, peaceful and successful demonstration.



“We wish to assure the public that in the interest of public safety and security, the Police are putting in place all necessary measures to ensure that unauthorised persons do not march on the streets with weapons.”