Police bust robber attempting to carjack a vehicle on GIMPA-Fiesta Road

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 11 June 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• The suspect allegedly threw a large stone to smash the window of the car
• The arrest was made after the victim drew the attention of Police personnel on patrol in the area
• There have been increased cases of robbery and attacks on the Fiesta Royale-GIMPA Road
A man has been reportedly arrested by the Police for attempting to rob and carjack a driver on the GIMPA-Fiesta stretch in Accra.
Ghana Police in a tweet on Friday, June 11, disclosed that at about 2 PM, arrested a man who attacked the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder with registration number GE-8088-11.
They furthered in a thread on the Service’s Twitter handle that the suspect allegedly threw a big stone at the vehicle, smashing the glass of the window in the process.
He, however, attempted to make a run for it in a nearby bush on the stretch after the driver alerted police officers on patrol in the area.
He is currently in Police custody awaiting prosecution and other due processes, the Service added.
