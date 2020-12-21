Diasporian News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Francis Tawiah, Contributor

Police broke into a Ghanaian church in Germany over violation of coronavirus protocols

The police in Germany distracting the congregation from worshipping

Police break up church service with 86 people in Essen-Germany.



In a private church building of the original Ghanaian congregation "The Church of Pentecost", the members celebrated Sunday mass.



Police had to stop a church service in Essen-Kray on Sunday because of Corona violations.



At around 1.50 pm on Sunday, officers broke up a service of the Ghanaian "Church of Pentecost", a free church Pentecostal congregation originating in Ghana.



The officers found 56 adults and 30 children celebrating mass on the premises of the street "Schwelmhöfe". Charges were filed against the adults.

