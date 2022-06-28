Police block Arise Ghana from moving towards Ringway

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arise Ghana to protest against the government



Group holds two-day demo against economic hardship



Dozens show up at Obra Spot to protest against the Akufo-Addo government



There is currently a fourth at the Obra spot as the Ghana police have reportedly blocked protestors from moving towards Ringway to continue their protest.



The police, according to GhanaWeb reporter George Ayisi, are preventing them from moving in the direction specified by the court order, which stipulated that the protest should start at the Obra Spot in Accra and end at Independence Square.



But the protestors say they stand by their planned routine because they have filed a stay of injunction on the court ruling.



The protesters are currently stationed in one location as a result of this development because they have refused to move to the location that the police have asked them to use.



Arise Ghana Demo



Arise Ghana has commenced a historic two-day demonstration primarily to protest persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



In a statement by Sammy Gyamfi, it adds that the protest is to also oppose the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



Others are to protest the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.



The rest are to protest the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killings of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.



The group planned to start the series of demonstrations on June 28, 2022, starting from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot and ending at the frontage of the seat of government