Police 'besiege' home of Barker-Vormawor over coup plot - #FixTheCountry Movement alleges

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barker-Vormawor arrested over coup comment



#FixTheCountry lament abuse of convener's rights



Barker-Vormawor to reappear in court on February 28



Pressure Group, #FixTheCountry Movement have alleged that the police together with their remanded convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor are ‘storming’ his place of abode to carry out searches.



The group in its latest update on the arrest, stated that the search is being undertaken at places where Barker-Vormawor has stayed or frequented.



“The police are carrying Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor around to conduct various degrees of search in various homes, shops and offices.



"The search seems to cover places in Ghana where the police believe Mr Barker-Vormawor has lived, stayed or visited frequently.



"Mr Barker-Vormawor was sent to the Ashaiman Magistrate Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, on a charge of Treason Felony. He was arrested 3 days earlier and is still on hunger strike,” the group posted.



Background



#FixTheCountry Movement sounded alarm bells over the arrest of their convener on Friday, February 11.



According to the group, Mr. Barker-Vormawor was ‘abducted’ by state security when he touched down from the United Kingdom at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



Confirming his arrest in a statement, the police said the lawyer and activist, Mr. Barker-Vormawor had been arrested in connection with a threat to stage a coup if the E-Levy is passed.



He was subsequently arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was slapped with a treason felony charge.



He is expected back in court on February 28.