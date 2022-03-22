Police begin investigations into the death of 14 passengers in an accident at Asemasa

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Correspondence from Western Region



Police have begun investigations leading to the death of 14 passengers involved in an accident that happened on the Takoradi Cape Coast road.



The accident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon involved a ford bus and a truck carrying stones where all fourteen passengers on the ford bus were completely burnt when the car allegedly caught fire after a head-on collision.



The accident happened after Asemasa, the last town in the Western Region.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Western Regional Commander of MTTD, Chief Superintendent Isaac Kwasi Sokpa noted that “the ford bus with registration number GW-6628-21 loaded from Tarkwa heading to Accra."



“The dead are made up of four females including a small girl and a white lady and ten males," he added.



He stated that the driver of the truck and his mate managed to escape through the fire and are currently receiving treatment at the Central Regional Hospital in Cape Coast while the burnt bodies have also been conveyed to the morgue in Cape Coast.



