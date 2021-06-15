Police begin investigation into killing of KK Sarpong’s driver’s wife

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

• Benedicta Pokua Sarpong was shot by armed men on Monday, June 14, 2021



• She was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment but died later



• The Police say they have commenced investigations into the case



The Ashanti Regional Police Command among other things is seeking to establish whether the killing of one Benedicta Pokua Sarpong was a case of contract killing as it has commenced investigations into the case.



According to the Regional Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the case was reported to the police by the husband of the deceased, Nana Osei Agyemang Prempeh at around 12:30 am on Monday, June 14, 2021, after they were attacked by unknown gunmen.



Benedicta who was shot by the attackers was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment but was declared dead later.



“Yesterday [Sunday], the Regional CID received complaints from one Nana Osei Agyemang Prempeh that his wife has been shot by some unknown gunmen at the airport roundabout, but unfortunately when the wife whose name was given to the Police as Benedicta Pokua Sarpong was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was undergoing treatment, she passed on.



“The incident according to the gentleman happened around 12.30am thereabout. So far we have not been able to effect any arrest but we have asked our informants to help us get to the bottom of the matter.”



“We do not know whether it was a robbery or a contract killing because nothing was taken from the husband who is the complainant in this case. The Police have begun investigations into the matter hoping to unravel the circumstances that led to the murder of the woman,” ASP Ahianyo explained.



Husband of the deceased, Nana Opoku Agyemang Prempeh is a known New Patriotic Party Member who has become popular after a recent video of his went viral on social media.



In the video, Nana Prempeh who is reported to be a personal driver of Senior NPP Member, Dr Kofi Kodua (KK) Sarpong is seen flaunting bundles and wads of dollars.



The video became a topic of discussion with social media users sharing varied opinions.



In his narration of the attack leading to the death of his wife, Nana Prempeh explained that he was driving in a different car behind his wife when the attackers crossed and shot at her.



According to the bereaved, his wife was at the time driving in his white Range Rover with a customized number plate.



It is yet to be known whether Nana Prempeh was the intended target of the attack.