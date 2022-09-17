Police beef up security in Wa amid reports of disappearances, alleged murders

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

The Ghana Police Service says it has enhanced security in the Wa metropolis following reports of disappearances and killings in the area by residents.



The Police in a statement said “special purpose investigation and intelligence” team has been dispatched to the area under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations of the Police Service to deal with the situation.



“The Police Administration wishes to assure the people of the Wa Metropolis and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns and the Administration has therefore put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis,” the Police statement said.



It added: “In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well additional police visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations.



“Once again, we wish to assure the public that we will continue to work towards ensuring the safety and security of all persons across the country”.



Residents of Wa in the Upper West on Friday demonstrated over alleged killings of some residents and disappearances of others in the last few months.



The Member of Parliament for the area Dr. Rashid Hassan Pelpuo in a statement on Thursday bemoaned the situation and called for urgent action by the security agencies.