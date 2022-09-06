Police await autopsy report on late Krachi East MCE

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it will take a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death of the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive.



The remains of Hon. Francis Kofi Okesu is being preserved at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH, the police said in a statement on Monday.



The security agency found him unresponsive in one of the rooms at the Harbed House Hotel in Kumasi, with his left arm hanging beside the bed on Sunday (September 4). He was said to have checked in at the facility, on the Ejisu-Kumasi road, on Friday, 2nd September 2022.



“The MCE was however not seen on 4th September, 2022 and all efforts made by both his driver and the hotel authority to reach him on his cellphone proved unsuccessful. His door was therefore forced open and he was found lying motionless on his bed.



“He was later pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital”, the police statement indicated.



Tributes have been pouring in from prominent voices in the ruling New Patriotic Party. The late Okesu until his appointment was elected Dean of the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Oti Region. He also served as General Secretary of the NPP for the Krachi East Constituency.