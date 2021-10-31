Police at Sosu's church to effect arrest

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The police are currently at the church premises of Madina Member of Parliament, Francis Sosu Xavier, to arrest him over his protest on Monday 25th October 2021.



Sosu, a lawyer and legislator led his constituents to demonstrate against the state of roads in the constituency.



During the protest on Monday, some police officers tried arresting the lawmaker for participating in what they described as an unlawful protest.



The youth however resisted his arrest while he (Sosu) fled from the scene.



He later lodged an official complaint to Parliament on October 26, 2021, against the Accra regional police operations commander, Isaac Kojo Asante, for attempting to arrest him in line with his parliamentary duty.



He was also seeking the police chief and others to be hauled before the privileges committee for contempt of parliament.



Based on the complaint the speaker Alban Bagbin summoned the police to Parliament’s Privileges Committee over harassment of Madina MP.



The police are to answer questions before the Privileges Committee.



The speaker tasked the Committee to swiftly investigate the matter and submit its report to the plenary for a determination as to whether the police action meets the ingredients of Contempt of Parliament as spelt out in Order 31 of the Standing Orders of the House.



On Sunday, October 31, 2021, however, some police officers stormed the church premises of the MP to arrest him.



Confirming the news to GhanaWeb, Francis Sosu said “They are here to arrest me at the Believers House of Prayer Church”.



