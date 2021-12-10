Police assures to deal with criminals as Christmas approaches

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Police Service has assured the general public that they would pursue criminals with all available resources to make communities crime-free.



“We continue to give the assurance that criminals will be pursued with all available resources to make our communities crime-free,” a statement said.



The statement was announcing that one robber had been shot dead in Tema Golf City.



This happened on Monday December 6, a Police statement said on Thursday, December 9.



Following a distress call about a robbery attack in the area, the statement said, a Police patrol team immediately responded and pursued two suspects who were on a motorbike with the registration number covered in a black polythene bag.



The suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of one.



The second suspect managed to escape.