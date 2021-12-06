Police arrest two suspects for robbery at East Legon Hills

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Police in Accra at dawn this Sunday, December 5, 2021, have arrested two men, Samuel Agyei and Sumaila Mahama, on suspicion of involvement in a robbery.



The two suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the Police patrol team that some unknown men had invaded a neighbourhood at CPL Estates, East Legon Hills, a Police statement said.



It added “The Police rushed to the scene and with support from some of the residents managed to arrest the two suspects.”