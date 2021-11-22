Police arrest suspected robbers in Weija

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Weija Divisional Police Command has arrested four suspected robbers who were plying their trade within Weija and its environs.



The suspects are Benjamin Otoo alias Dada Joe, Tony Mensah Yedu alias Big Joe, Bismark Asare Asabree alias Dagbano, and Nana Yaw Arko.



The Police, in a statement, indicated that the suspects broke into their victims’ homes and forcibly made away with valuable items including three laptops, an iphone 8 plus, three Infinix smartphones and Tecno Cammon 7.



Other valuables were a Bluetooth speaker, an extension board, three phone chargers, two laptop chargers together with an unspecified amount of money.



The statement added that the Weija Divisional Police mounted an intensive manhunt for the suspects upon receipt of robbery reports from the victims.



“Upon receipt of the robbery report, the Weija Police Command embarked on a special 8-hour covert operation which led to the arrest of Benjamin Otoo, Tony Mensah Yedu and Bismark Asabree at their hideouts at Ajasco Red top and New Aplaku on Saturday November 20, 2021.



“Suspect, Bismark Asabree later led the Police to arrest suspect Nana Yaw Arko, from his hideout at Labadi. A search on them led to the retrieval of 20 assorted phones, a taxi cab, 1 motorbike, 1 locally manufactured pistol, a police vest, 1 Gota and 14 asorted wristwatches,” part of the statement read.



The suspects are expected to be appear before court on Monday, November 22, 2021.