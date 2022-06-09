Police arrest river ‘galamseyers' at Pai Kantanka

Regional News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: Douglas Prempeh Agyemang, Contributor

The Oti Regional Police Command has caused the arrest of some people for weaning sand in the Asukawkaw River.



The arrest came on the back of agitation by indigenes of the town who say the act, if not checked, will deprive thousands of people of potable water.



When the security operatives moved in to effect the arrest, the accused were deep in action as they had their machines in the middle of the river, scooping sand while tipper trucks carted them away to be sold.



The police at Pai Kantanka confirmed the arrest but refused to give further details as they said the case was still under investigation.



Mallam Yaroo, is one of the people who was arrested together with his workers after a report was made against their activities in the river.



Their machines, including a dozer, compactor and two tipper trucks, have been impounded and taken to the Kantanka police station.



Inhabitants of the community are worried about the development especially as the government is waging a war against mining in river bodies.



According to them, a timely intervention to stop these activities will deter any other persons from having thoughts of doing the same in the future.



They have therefore called on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to clamp down on this activity once and for all.