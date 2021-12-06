Police arrest protesting drivers at Ablekuma for road blocking

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Police have arrested some of the protesting drivers in Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra.



This was after the protesting drivers allegedly blocked the roads in the area, causing traffic congestion.



Passengers have been left stranded in most parts of Accra following the strike by the Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators which started today, Monday December 6.



The drivers are protesting the high cost of fuel in the country.



Scores of frustrated passengers were seen standing on the pavement at Lapaz as they waited for vehicles to pick them to their various destinations.



Some commercial drivers who complied with the decision to strike were seen with canes hitting other buses who had loaded passengers and failed to heed the call to strike, forcing all of them to step down from the vehicles.









