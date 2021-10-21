Police arrest notorious robbery, murder suspect at Adeiso

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Police have arrested a dangerous armed robbery and murder suspect, Godstrong Tettey, at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.



The suspect has been on the police wanted list for alleged murder, car-snatching cases, and violent landguard activities.



Godstrong Tettey had become notorious when he was seen in a widely circulated video on social media, brandishing a pistol.



Police intelligence led to his capture at Adeiso and items retrieved included two pump action guns, one locally manufactured pistol and one new foreign-manufactured pistol.



“The operation forms part of the Police Administrations’ resolve to weed out criminals from our society. Such intelligence-led preventive policing and strategic operations will continue. We commend the public for the enhanced partnership in fighting crime and we urge anyone with any information on crime to call the Police emergency numbers 191 and 18555,” a statement by the police said.



