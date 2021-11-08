Police arrest notorious gun supplier, over 20 weapons retrieved

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Suspect arrested after escaping police arrest



• The 26-year-old was picked by police while in the process of manufacturing more guns



• Police retrieved 20 long barrel guns, 2 pistols and other ammunitions



A 26-year-old man has been arrested by the Bono Regional Police Command for manufacturing and supplying guns to robbery gangs.



The suspect, who had earlier escaped a police arrest, was apprehended at Zambrama, a community along the Kintampo–Prang road.



According to the Bono Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Asagabagna Atibila, the suspect was put on police radar after he was named as the supplier of a handgun used in a robbery.



A planned swoop at the residence of the suspect was greeted with his absence as he was reported to have received a hint a bolted before the police team arrived.



The police team however retrieved 20 long barrel guns, 2 pistols and other ammunition as well as pipes used in his manufacturing business.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspect was eventually arrested from his hideout at Zambrama based on informant intelligence.



The suspect who is said to be the supplier of guns for armed robbers operating along the Kintampo stretch was reported to be busily manufacturing more weapons at the time of his arrest.