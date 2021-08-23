Police arrest nine ‘sakawa' boys’ in connection with death of colleague

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Police at Assin Praso in the Central Region, have arrested nine youngmen over suspension of being internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Sakawa boys.’



According to the Police, they received a report on Thursday, August 19, 2021, that some young men numbering about twenty, believed to be sakawa boys,’ had attacked one Kofi Asante and Papa Asare.



The suspects allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on their abdomen, hands, face and other parts of their body.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that, complainants were attacked by the assailants after complainants seized four mobile phones, a dagger, and a knife belonging to the assailants who were suspected to be indulging in criminal activities.”



The suspects are; Emmanuel Quia, Paul Arthur, Felix Owusu, and Dominic Jesse, who are 18 years, and 17-year-old Emmanuel Obeng.



The rest are; Richard Boateng aged 22, Emmanuel Akomaning, alias Lugasty age 23, Kweku Issa, aged 19, and 22-year-old Emmanuel Essel.



The Police report further stated that the suspects went back to the house of the complainants to demand their items.



This resulted in a misunderstanding following which the suspects allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on the complainants.



Meanwhile, the Police is on a manhunt for Emmanuel Kwame Kwanning, Guda, and Asona who are at large.



The Police says it is investigating the attack which led to the death of one person.