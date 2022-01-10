Police arrest nine robbery suspects, two sustain gunshot injuries

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Robbery gang stage two operations at Wassa Akropong, Mpohor



Community members collaborate with police to arrest robbery suspects



Police pursuing two more suspects involved in robbery attack



The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of nine robbery suspects who attacked some persons in two separate robbery operations between January 7 and 8, 2022, at Wassa Appiahkrom and Ayiem communities in the Western Region.



In a statement, the police said the “suspects attacked their victims with an array of weapons, made up of a locally manufactured pistol, cutlasses and a dagger. They bolted from the crime scenes with various items including a motorbike, mobile phones and a cash amount of GH¢2,700.”



The suspects were named by the police as Godwin Boah, Philemon Essien, Emmanuel Yaley, Mohammed Sumaila, Evans Amarh, Patrick Aboah, Augustine Nana Abaka, Kwabena Acquah and Godfred Akwah who are all said to be in custody at the moment.



According to the police, two of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds during a police operation to effect their arrest and have since been going through medical treatment at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital under guard.



“Suspect Philemon Essien who sustained gunshot wound on his hand and suspect Emmanuel Yaley who sustained non-gun-shot related injuries during the arrest were sent to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital where they were admitted for treatment, and are under Police guard,” the police said.



Items including a cash amount of GH¢2,200.00, a motorbike, and an Opel taxi with Registration no. WR 3186-14 according to the police were retrieved from the suspects upon their arrest.



Meanwhile, the police say they are pursuing two other suspects who escaped during the arrest.



