Police arrest military-uniformed men allegedly involved in shooting at Zammrama Line

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Military-uniformed men shoot at youth



Police arrest suspects



Confrontation was over a land issue



Some 3 persons including a soldier who allegedly shot and injured four people at Zammrama Line over a piece of land have been arrested by the police.



A video shared on social media showed the men dressed in the uniform of the Ghana Armed Forces in a confrontation with some youth of Zammrama Line over what is alleged to be land issues.



A statement from the police and dated June 6, 2022 indicated that the suspects, one Sergeant Isaac Abbey and two others, Gofred Amegbor and Ofei Darko were taken into custody for their involvement in the incident which happened at the surburb of Accra on June 4, 2022.



“Two of the arrested persons, suspects Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko who were posing as soldiers also sustained some injuries and were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment,” the statement further said.



In their statements to the police, two of the suspects – Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko claimed to also be military personnel although the claims are yet to be verified by the police.



The Police further indicated that the injured persons; Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah and Faisal Khalid Azumah who sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds are currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



Read the full statement below:





Shooting at Zammrama Line involving a Soldier: Six Persons Injured



Read more from the attached release; pic.twitter.com/sm6mnRyQvj — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 6, 2022

You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV