Police arrest hit and run driver

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: GNA

A 42-year-old hit and run driver has been arrested by the Police for allegedly causing the death of a female teacher, aged 27.



Emeka Adams was in charge of Hyundai saloon car with the registration number GB 2126-20 when he knocked down Alice Adamtey, pretended to be sending her to the hospital, apparently to escape the wrath of the public and later damped her in a bushy area, where she later died.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency.



She said Adams, who also drove his car without license, had been charged with the murder of the teacher who worked at De Youngsters School, Adenta.



"Police Investigations revealed that the fatal accident resulting in the death of the teacher, Alice Adamtey, aged 27, who was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle at Adenta-Dodowa traffic intersection occurred on June 7, 2021 at about 1900 hours," Mrs Tenge added.



"The driver picked victim under the pretext of sending her to the hospital but ended up abandoning her in a bush at Abokobi, resulting in victim’s death."



DSP said on June 16, 2021, suspect Adams who was the driver in charge of the Hyundai Sonata saloon vehicle was arrested and being processed for court on the charge of murder.



