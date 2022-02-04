Police arrest gang leader in Nima violence

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two rival groups face-off on the streets of Nima



Police intervention breaks gang-fight



Seven arrested in connection with Nima gang violence



One of the leaders in the gang violence that erupted in Nima last month has been arrested by the police.



Violence erupted on the streets of Nima and its environs in Accra on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



The incident that had machete-wielding young men take over the streets in a battle that saw the firing of several gunshots, took the timely intervention of the police to avert an escalation of the already bloody situation.





Speaking at a press conference later in the evening, the Director of Public Affairs for the Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, connected the genesis of the bloody conflict to a longstanding contention between two known gangsters in the neighbourhood.



Kumordzi alias Ibrahim Hussein and Bombom alias Awudu were named by the police as fierce rivals who led the violence against each other which resulted in injuries of various degrees.



The two were subsequently declared wanted by the police following the initial arrest of some seven other suspects related to the violence.



In an update on Friday, February 4, 2022, the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of Ibrahim Hussain alias Kumodzi.



“Suspect Ibrahim Hussain alias Kumodzi, leader of the “Kumodzi gang” has been arrested and detained to assist investigation into the recent dreaded Mamobi-Nima violence which occurred on January 18, 2022,” the police stated in a brief statement on its Facebook page.



While promising to provide an update on the arrest later, the police service noted that it is still in pursuit of the other gang leader - Bombom and others related to the gang violence.



