Police arrest four National Security operatives at NPP voting centers

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police nab four National Security operatives during NPP Constituency polls



Suspects were picked at the Ayawaso North Constituency



NPP holding Constituency executive elections



The Ghana Police Service on Friday, April 29, arrested four National Security operatives who were parading themselves during the New Patriotic Party’s Constituency Elections in the Ayawaso North Constituency.



DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu, who confirmed the arrest to Accra-based Joy News, said the arrests were because Police was not going to entertain any counter security force in maintaining law and order during the polls.



“We have made it clear to the party officers that the Ghana Police Service is capable of providing absolute security for this election so we don’t want to entertain any other form of security at the polling station,” he said whiles confirming the arrest of the four unnamed officers.



“Four guys were picked up this morning…if you are a delegate and you are with the National Security or whatever set up, come in the form of a civilian and vote and go away,” he stressed.



“If you come like us (Police) standing here, we will take care of you, because this election, it is the Ghana Police Service that has been allowed to provide security and we are not going to allow counter security on the ground.”



He also confirmed the earlier arrest on Thursday of two persons who had attired themselves like Police personnel at one of the constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement on Friday noted that a third person had been arrested and all of them remanded after a court appearance.



The governing NPP’s Constituency Executive elections started on Thursday and is expected to continue till Monday, May 1. Voting has been suspended in some parts of the country whiles skirmishes have been recorded in other areas.