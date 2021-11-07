Police arrest five over stabbing of Konongo Odumase SHS student

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Larhan Samu’un, a first year male student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School on Friday, November 5.



At least five students, including a key suspect Emmanuel Frimpong,17, have been picked up in connection with the incident which occured at about 9pm when the students had closed from preps.



Confirmation



A Commander at the Konongo District Police Service, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang confirmed the incident to dailymailgh.com.



He said preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspects had led other senior colleagues to bully first years on campus.



“These five suspects who are all in Form 2, ganged up and decided to go to House Three and then bully the first years. They first attacked and assaulted some of them. They further moved to the mini market on campus and grabbed another first year student and attempted to drag him away to molest him but was rescued.



This action infuriated Emmanuel Osei Frimpong who went and attack a first year student but was stopped by the deceased. Feeling angry, the suspect pulled out a small kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased without any provocation”, narrated DSP Osei Adu Agyemang.



The deceased, who bled profusely after sustaining knife wounds at the lower left ribs, was rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital but was pronounced dead by medics.



Police action



DSP Osei Adu Agyemang says the five suspects have been detained to face court on Monday.



“We have also retrieved the blood stained small kitchen knife and tye blood soaked uniform worn by the deceased. We hope to remand them into police custody whilst a pathologist conducts investigations to establish the cause of death”, the police chief said.



Patrols on campus for one week



The police says it will intensify patrols on campus pointing to a planned reprisal attack.



“We have arranged with school authorities and we want to maintain patrols on campus for one week”, the police said.



Stabbing incident unfortunate



In an interview with journalists on Saturday, the management of the school have described the incident as unfortunate but pledged to give its full corporation to the police to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.



“I want to assure the public that the school will give its maximum support in the investigation of the case so that justice is won”, Headmaster of the school, Dr Benjamin Kwaku Baah assured.



