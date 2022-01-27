Police arrest driver for attempted murder, resisting arrest

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: GNA

A 37-year old State Transport Corporation (STC) driver, Joseph Quayson, has been arrested by the Keta Police Division for resisting arrest.



The suspect who was arrested at Agorweme Police Checkpoint on January 23 also attempted to slash one Police officer on the day.



Chief Supt Leonard Abakah, Keta Divisional Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the suspect, who was driving an Accra-bound STC car from Aflao, failed to stop for a police check and when chased, pulled a machete on an officer.



"Around 1030hours on Sunday, 23rd January 2022, driver of an STC car coming from Aflao disregarded Police's signal to him to stop at the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Junction Police barrier and sped off. He was given a hot chase and accosted at Afife.



There, he got angry, pulled a machete from his car and attempted slashing one of the three police officers and sped off again."



"He was later arrested at Agorweme Police Checkpoint," he added.



Chief Supt Abakah said the suspect, who is currently in police custody, would be arraigned before a court at Keta on provisional charges of attempting murder and resisting arrest.