Police arrest driver after wood from truck falls over, destroys traders' goods

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a driver for insecure loading and careless driving.



According to a statement, the police said the 44-year-old driver of an articulated truck was also arrested for causing damage.



“The Kenyasi District Police Command, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, arrested a 44-year-old articulated truck driver for insecure loading, careless driving and causing damage.



“The suspect driver was in charge of a Man Diesel articulated vehicle loaded with 2750 boards of sawn lumber from Goaso towards Techiman and on reaching Ntotroso township, the trailer and the loads truncated from the truck and fell on the offside of the road,” the statement said in part.



The statement added that due to this, there was some form of destruction to properties belonging to some traders.



“This also led to the destruction of some properties belonging to the market women by the roadside.



“The Police have since cleared the road for vehicular movement,” it added.



The Ghana Police Service further added that the suspect is being processed for court while the vehicle he was driving has been impounded.



The statement also indicated that this was not a one-off activity.



“Meanwhile, the suspect driver is in custody and will be processed for court. The accident vehicle is also impounded at the station for further action.



“In order to clamp down on insecure loading and its attendant issues, the Ahafo Regional MTTD Command has been directed to take immediate steps to check the menace on the road and any driver found culpable will be dealt with accordingly,” it added.



