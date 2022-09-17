Police arrest chief of Sefwi Elubo and his brother in connection with illegal mining

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Nana Anini Baffour, the chief of Sefwi Elubo, and his brother, Kwadwo Affi, have been arrested by the police in connection with alleged illegal mining in Sefwi Elubo township in the Western North Region.



The arrest follows a police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.



A statement from the police released on September 17 revealed that a pit which was dug from one of the affected houses led to the bedroom of the chief’s brother.



The statement read, “Investigation has so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief’s brother. Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the police in other houses in the same vicinity.”



“Investigation has further revealed that the chief, his brother and six other suspects who are on the run are the main people behind the illegal activities,” the statement said.



Aside from the two, six other suspects are being pursued by the police.



