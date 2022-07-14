Police arrest angry foreigner who attacked car park attendant at KIA

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Angry foreigner causes stir at KIA over attempts to clamp her car



Foreigner refused to move her vehicle from No Parking area



Angry woman chases after KIA parking officer



The Ghana Airports Company Limited, GACL, has said that the angry female foreigner, who was captured in a video attacking a car park attendant at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), has been arrested.



A statement issued by the Airport Company said, the unnamed foreigner was arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service deployed at the airport and has since been transferred to the Airport Police Station.



It added that the lady was arrested for attacking the attendant when he clamped the vehicle for parking at an unapproved section at the airport.



“On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at about 10:45 am, a female foreigner parked on the Pedestrian crossing at Terminal 3 departure frontage, Kotoka International Airport (KIA). She was requested by the Car Park attendant to move her vehicle, but refused. Consequently, the vehicle was clamped.



“In a fit of rage, she got down from the vehicle, removed the clamp and threw it at the Car Park attendant, injuring him in the process. She was subsequently arrested by Police Personnel deployed at the Airport and handed over to the Airport Police Station,” pasts of the statement shared by the Airport Company read.



Divided opinions have been shared on social media in reaction to a video of the incident.



It is not known when the said video was taken, however, the video shows a livid woman chasing after some parking officials who were attempting to clamp her car over a suspected violation.



At some point in the video, the visibly angry woman throws a part of the clamp at one of the officers who is seen fleeing from her.



A police officer is also seen attempting to intervene in the situation while bystanders look on.



