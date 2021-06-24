Police arrest alleged fugitive after four months

xxxxxxxxxxx of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Weija Police have arrested an alleged fugitive murderer, Joshua Quashie, after an intensive search.



Quashie, 29, is alleged to have murdered one Nii Armah Tagoe, 26, at Obakrowa in February 2021.



The suspect was on the police wanted list for the past months after the alleged murder and was grabbed after an intensive search.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Accra Regional Police Command's Public Affairs Unit, told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday that the deceased Nii Armah was a driver residing at Ayikai Dobro whilst Quashie was a mechanic residing at Obakrowa.



She said on February 5, 2021, the deceased’s motorbike was seized by some youth, including the suspect at a land site in Obakrowa.



The police said two days later, one of them, called Kudus, asked the deceased to come for his motorbike at a location at Obakrowa and he obliged.



She said the deceased was accompanied by his friends and when they arrived, an argument ensued between the deceased and the youth.



The fugitive, the police said, was sitting close to the scene and not part of the argument, went for a single-barrel shotgun, pursued the deceased and shot him in his left chest killing him instantly.



She said the suspect after the act went into hiding and had been evasive until he was arrested on June 13, 2021, from his hideout at Obakrowa.



The police had since retrieved the weapon used in perpetrating the crime.



