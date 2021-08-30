Police arrest Chief, 21 others with weapons and ammunition in Eastern region

Regional News of Monday, 30 August 2021

The anti-armed robbery squad deployed to the Eastern Region by the acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has arrested 22 suspects including a Fulani Chief in Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains in possession of weapons cache and ammunition.



The weapons retrieved are; one foreign pistol, three locally manufactured pistols, four single-barrel shotguns, 66 live AAA and BB cartridges, eleven 410 cartridges, ten 7.65mm ammunition, 17 machetes, and two daggers.



Police also retrieved 19 mobile phones.



The suspects who are all Fulanis are; 51-year-old Fulani Chief Sariki Iddrisa Sambo, Issaka Ali,37, Mohammed Abubakari, 27, Ibrahim Abubakari, 20, Alhaji Omaru,47, and Mohammed Bello, 28.



The rest are Mohammed Abubakari Jamallah, 40 , Omaru Bawah, 23 , Alhaji Mohammadu, 42, Osmanu Mohammadu, 35 ,Osmanu Omaru, 31, Osmanu Omaru Dandahle, 30, Osmanu Ibrahim, 38, Aliu Omaru, 30, Abass Omaru, 21, Sule Omaru, 20 , Ali Waale, 20 , Ibrahim Ali, 20, Omaru Balla, Waale Sindo, 49 , Osmanu Abubakari, 28, and Abdulai Mesaiji 29.



On August 28, 2021, at about 1:00pm, the Anti Robbery operational team at Donkorkrom led by DSP Lovelace Kofi Glago in a joint exercise with personnel from the Donkorkrom Division and District upon tip-off intercepted and arrested the suspects who were onboard Toyota Tacoma pick up with registration number AW 983-20, Ford Pick Up with registration number GE 7066-11 and motor tricycle with registration number M-21-EN 635, at Donkorkrom township in front of Glory Oil Filling station.



The weapons and ammunition were retrieved upon a search conducted on them and the pick-up vehicle they were onboard.



A search was extended to the rooms of suspect Iddrisa Sambo and Issaka Ali at Donkorkrom Zongo where twelve (12) BB cartridges were found in one of the rooms of Idrissa Sambo.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Kasapa News, the suspects are in police custody assisting the investigation.



He said they will be arraigned before court subsequently.



Notorious armed robbers have been terrorizing residents in the Afram Plains area for over two decades.



The rampant highway robbery attacks have resulted in deaths, injuries, and loss of monies and personnel effects of their victims.



The latest robbery attack was recorded on Friday, August 13, 2021, which the highway robbers attacked passengers onboard a Sprinter Bus from Nkawkaw en route to Donkorkrom in Afram Plains North District about 7:00 pm.



A female passenger sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery which occurred at the Agyata stretch of Ekye Amanfrom to Maame Krobo.