Police arrest 9 Burkina Faso nationals over kidnapping

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Foreigners who enter Ghana to perpetrate crimes in Ghana will not be spared





Police retrieve phones, books, and laptop from kidnappers’ room



Kidnappers take valuables from victims before kidnapping them-DCOP Antwi



The Central Regional Police Command has arrested some 9 suspects following the kidnapping of one Salmane Tchaboutchou. The suspects who were arrested at Abura in the Central region are Burkina Faso nationals, Citinewsroom reports.



The arrest came on the back of a complaint by the chief of the Zombrama Community in the Central Region who doubles as a resident of Abura, Osman Dawda that Salmane Tchaboutchou had been kidnapped by some unknown persons at Pedu in Cape Coast.



The police arrested nine suspects when they tracked and located the area.

Sixteen cell phones, one HP laptop and seven exercise books were recovered after a search was conducted in their room.



Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi noted that investigations revealed suspects lured the victims from neighbouring countries by promising them lucrative jobs in the mining sector.



“As part of the employment requirement, victims are to carry some amount of money on them to Ghana. On their arrival, the suspects take the said money from them and kidnap them. They are then made to call relatives to pay a ransom,” DCOP Antwi is quoted to have said.



The suspects are currently being investigated for human trafficking, abetment of kidnapping, kidnapping, unlawful entry into Ghana and living in the country without requisite documents. He however cautioned foreigners who come to the country to perpetrate crimes that they are not going to be spared when caught.