Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Police have arrested five Chinese suspects in a special police operation conducted between the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022.
According to a September 8, 2022 statement posted on their social media handles, the police said the five were arrested in connection with missing excavators in Ellembelle.
The arrested party included four men and a woman.
The Ellembelle missing excavator saga has already led to the interdiction of the District Police chief and the arrest of District Chief Executive of the area.
GhanaWeb tracks the sequence of events since the issue emerged
Seized excavators go missing:
Kwesi Bonzoh, DCE for the area accused police of failing to provide needed security to guard seized excavators to ensure they were not taken back by the owners while his team tried to secure lowbeds to transport the excavators to the Regional Security Council.
After some agreement, however, two officers were released but left the excavators at 6 PM after they arrived at the scene at 2 PM with the excuse that they had been requested to return to their station.
Kwasi Bonzoh, in an interview with Joynews, further revealed that they were nowhere to be found the next morning when his team arrived to check on the excavators.
The police account:
Following reports of the missing excavators by several media platforms, the police on Friday September 2, released a statement indicating that ‘no excavators were handed over to the police by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh, or any other person from the assembly.”
They further urged the public to disregard the publication while noting that the DCE, his personal assistant, and another person are being investigated in connection with the missing excavators.
FIVE CHINESE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE ELLEMBELLE MISSING EXCAVATORS— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) September 8, 2022
The Police have arrested five Chinese suspects in a special police operation conducted between the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September, 2022.
Full details follow. pic.twitter.com/5vCNcOgmQW