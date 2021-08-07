Police arrest 40 suspected armed robbers within Kumasi Metropolis

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested 40 suspected armed robbers believed to be behind several robberies in the Kumasi Metropolis in recent times.



The gangs were arrested at separate community assisted swoops by the police in some communities in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.



Among the communities were Adum, Sokoban, Adiebeba, Twedie, Trabuom, Aboabo, Dechemso, Foase, Brofoyedru, and others.



Items retrieved included foreign pistols, ammunition, mobile phones, motorbikes, rings, necklaces, wristwatches, speakers and others.



A statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo said the suspects were put before the court and remanded in police custody for further investigations while the items were retained as evidence.



The statement mentioned some of the suspects as Kwabena Agyei alias ‘gunster’ aged 22, Muniru Issaka alias ‘Tanguani’ aged 18, Twumasi Desmond, 18 years, Moro Talata aged 18 and Mohammed Mutala, who had been on the police wanted list for several cases of armed robbery in the Kumasi Metropolis.



It called on community leaders and members, who know the hideouts of criminals in their areas, to inform the police to help curb the increasing nefarious activities of criminal gangs.



The statement said the regional police command was committed to making the Kumasi metropolis and the region as a whole, safer and peaceful for all law-abiding citizens.



