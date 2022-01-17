Police arrest 4 highway robbers at Kpando

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Robbery gang terrorizing motorists arrested



Police appeal for information to arrest other suspects



Arrested robbery gang being processed for court



The Kpando Divisional Police Command have arrested four highway robbers allegedly for terrorizing passengers and motorists along the Kpando-Agbenoxoe in the Volta Region.



According to a Daily Guide report, the four were arrested following an intelligence-led operation undertaken by the police over the weekend when they were attacking some passengers and motorists on the highway.



The suspects who were arrested at Gbefi have been identified; Zakari Amadu, 24, Badu Seidu, 26, Usmanu Mohammed, 37, and Aljuma Jalo, 36.



Items retrieved from the suspects include; one shotgun, six live BB cartridges, 15 assorted mobile phones, industrial cutter, screwdriver, and truncheon from the suspects.



Some of the suspects according to preliminary police investigation were invited from other regions to undertake the robbery act.



With an appeal on the public to volunteer information, the police is currently on a manhunt for four other suspects said to be part of the gang.



The suspects are being processed for court.